GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a two vehicle fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie.
Officers responded to Dorsey Road at the intersection of McPherson Rd for a two vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m.
A 2003 Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Dorsey Road when it proceeded to make a left hand turn onto McPherson Road where at the same time a 2005 Nissan was travelling eastbound on Dorsey Road approaching the intersection, police said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 93-year-old Oliver Eanes Daff, continued with his left turn and pulled into the path of the Nissan driver, 21-year-old Justin Adam Johnson, causing the vehicles to collide, according to the release.
Daff, the Chevrolet driver, was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was later pronounced deceased.
Johnson, the Nissan driver, was taken to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The Chevrolet failed to yield the right of way to the Nissan but speed, drugs and alcohol are not believed to to be factors in this crash, police said.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
