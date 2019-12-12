ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after officers heard shots being fired in a neighborhood in Annapolis later Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue at around 7:47 p.m. and found three vehicles and a home had been struck by bullets.
At 8:27 p.m., police dispatch got a notification that two people had been struck by gunfire at Anne Arundel Medical Center.
The victims, a man and a woman, have non-life threatening injuries. Officers believed the victims may have been in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue when they were struck.
Police have no further information, and are currently investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
