GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an attempted robbery of a taxi driver at a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7753 B&A Boulevard for an attempted strong-arm robbery around 1:30 a.m.
The taxi driver said he was returning to his vehicle when he was approached by a man who pinned him against his own vehicle and demanded money.
He struggled with the suspect in an attempt to get away until a witness exited the 7-Eleven, causing the suspect to flee westbound on Marley Station Road, police said.
Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.
No injuries were reported.
Police described the suspect as a man in his early 20’s, wearing dark clothing and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
