BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are hot, hot, hot this year, winning nine straight games and hoping to win a tenth to clinch the AFC North.

As the teams prepared to face off at M&T Bank Stadium, fans outside celebrated a successful season so far and the hope of more wins to come.

“I haven’t felt this good in so long,” one fan said.

“We’re going to kick some booty,” another said.

As game time neared, the Ravens tailgate band helped get fans pumped up.

Not only could the Ravens clinch the AFC North on Thursday, but Lamar Jackson could beat Michael Vick’s record for most single-season rushing yards. He’s just 23 yards behind Vick.

All of that excitement means big business for vendors like Dan the T-Shirt Man.

“If they can really rock and roll here and go further and further, we’re going to be selling hundreds and thousands of shirts. It’s exciting,” he said.

