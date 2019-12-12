  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Cindy Berdina Testerman, Judy Elizabeth Slebzak, Local TV, Murder, Ryan Michael McGuire, Talkers


TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his stepmother and a neighbor.

Ryan Michael McGuire, of Rosedale, admitted he killed his 66-year-old stepmother Judy Elizabeth Slebzak in May 2018 and then stole her car and belongings to help pay for drugs. Slebzak’s body was found inside a chest in her home.

He then killed his 61-year-old neighbor Cindy Berdina Testerman weeks later because she kept asking questions about her missing friend.

McGuire pleaded guilty to the murders last month.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A judge sentenced McGuire to two consecutive life sentences for the killings.

Comments