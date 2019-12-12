Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his stepmother and a neighbor.
Ryan Michael McGuire, of Rosedale, admitted he killed his 66-year-old stepmother Judy Elizabeth Slebzak in May 2018 and then stole her car and belongings to help pay for drugs. Slebzak’s body was found inside a chest in her home.
He then killed his 61-year-old neighbor Cindy Berdina Testerman weeks later because she kept asking questions about her missing friend.
McGuire pleaded guilty to the murders last month.
A judge sentenced McGuire to two consecutive life sentences for the killings.
