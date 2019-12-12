  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be cold with some increasing clouds overnight. Look for lows in the upper 20’s.

There may be a very small window for a touch of freezing drizzle north and west of the city on Friday morning as temperatures will be close to the freezing mark before warming to the mid or upper forties later on.

Maryland Weather: Freezing Rain Could Make For Icy Friday Morning Commute

Rain will develop and continue Friday night and could be heavy at times as well.

Lingering showers on Saturday will wind down as we warm to around 54.

Windy but sunny and dry weather returns on Sunday!

Have a nice weekend! Go Ravens all the way!

-Bob Turk

Comments