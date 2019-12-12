Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be cold with some increasing clouds overnight. Look for lows in the upper 20’s.
There may be a very small window for a touch of freezing drizzle north and west of the city on Friday morning as temperatures will be close to the freezing mark before warming to the mid or upper forties later on.
Maryland Weather: Freezing Rain Could Make For Icy Friday Morning Commute
Rain will develop and continue Friday night and could be heavy at times as well.
Lingering showers on Saturday will wind down as we warm to around 54.
Windy but sunny and dry weather returns on Sunday!
Have a nice weekend! Go Ravens all the way!
-Bob Turk
