BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Baltimore Friday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of North Central Avenue around 4:50 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

