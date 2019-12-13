  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Burglary, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a burglary at Seventh Day Adventist Church early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 16 N Philadelphia Blvd where a man broke into a church around 6 a.m.

He is seen on surveillance camera entering through the door and disposing of the camera after being spotted.

Nothing was taken, police said

Anyone with information that can identify the suspect should call Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments