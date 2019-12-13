Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a burglary at Seventh Day Adventist Church early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 16 N Philadelphia Blvd where a man broke into a church around 6 a.m.
He is seen on surveillance camera entering through the door and disposing of the camera after being spotted.
Nothing was taken, police said
Anyone with information that can identify the suspect should call Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.