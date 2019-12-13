



Baltimore County police identified the man found by workers at the county recycling center in Cockeysville on Tuesday using tattoos.

42-year-old John Ernest Stevens of the 14000 block of 4th Street in Laurel was found dismembered at the center located at 10275 Beaver Dam Road.

Workers at the Central Acceptance Facility found a dismembered torso of a man around noon. The workers said they found the body wrapped inside a tarp.

Stevens was reported missing to the Laurel Police Department since December 3.

Officers used tattoos to help identify the body, police said Friday.

The cause of death is undetermined, but ruled as a homicide, police said.

Baltimore County police continue to investigate how the body got to the recycle center.

Anyone who may have information on this crime is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan