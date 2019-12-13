



Broncos cornerback and former Raven Cyrus Jones underwent open-heart surgery Thursday.

According to CBS Sports, Jones was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Nov. 26, just three weeks after he was signed to the Broncos. The Ravens cut Jones on Nov. 12.

Jones posted a photo from his hospital bed Wednesday announcing he would need open-heart surgery. The surgery was successful, according to reports.

“When my doctor told me I would need open heart surgery I couldn’t believe what he had just said. Especially for something that I had been living with my whole life,” Jones said in an Instagram post. “It took me some time to fully grasp what that meant. Stuck in between wanting to feel sorry for myself, hopeless/angry at God, I had to make a decision. Would I bask in my misery and bow down to my situation or would I DECIDE? Decide to stand on faith or stand on negative thinking. So I made a decision! “God shall be my hope, my stay, my guide and lantern to my feet.” When I say failure is not an option, it’s a prayer, an affirmation and an acknowledgment. God has brought my family and I this far, so much joy and so many blessings. This is just another opportunity for God to manifest in my life so that I can be an example of what faith with work can truly do. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with prayers and support. I Love and Appreciate you all!”

Jones previously played for the Patriots.

He grew up in Baltimore and went to Gilman.