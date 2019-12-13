BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Baltimore man pleaded guilty Friday to federal fentanyl distribution charges, the justice department said.
Davon Nelson pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. He also admitted in a plea agreement that he attempted to obstruct justice as officials investigated his case.
His plea agreement said police saw him distribute a bag with 200 fentanyl gel capsules on September 5, 2018. Police also reportedly found 200 more gel caps in his van.
After being arrested, Nelson called his girlfriend and told her to move “the white stuff” under his tub and give it to an associate to sell, then lie to police, the plea agreement said.
New Initiative Targets Fentanyl Dealers With Harsher Punishments
He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in May.
Nelson’s case is part of the “Synthetic Opioid Surge” initiative, which has each fentanyl distribution case jointly reviewed by local and federal officials. Some of the cases then end up in federal court with significant prison sentences, the justice department said.
