ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after a man with a folded-knife allegedly assaulted another man outside of a store Thursday night.
Officers responded to a store in the 200 block of Main Street just after 10 p.m. after a man reported he was assaulted by another customer with a knife after being asked to leave the store.
The man told police the customer took a knife out of his pocket and told him, “You don’t belong here,” and “I will stab you up right now,” leading him to back away and call the police.
He told police he knew the man just as someone he regularly saw downtown playing the guitar and that he walked away down Main St.
They identified the other customer as 57-year-old Gerard Mackell of Annapolis.
Officers found him at Main St and Conduit St confirmed him as the suspect after finding the folded knife in his possession, police said.
Mackell was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
