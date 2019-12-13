Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The House passed a bill in memory of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings on prescription drug price regulation.
Elijah Cummings Lower Drug Cost Now Act will change how the government can negotiate drug prices for Medicare recipients, providing lower prices through drug price negotiation.
The bill is expected to produce over $450 billion in savings over 10 years.
Cummings, being a part of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, had a focus on prescription drug prices before his death in October.
