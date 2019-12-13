RAVENS WINFan Excitement Continues To Build After Ravens Clinch AFC North
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man will spend 17 years in prison in the shooting death of a 49-year-old man in 2018.

Karl Peck was sentenced to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter and 20 years with all but seven suspended for use of a commission of a crime of violence. He will also spend five years on probation after his release.

A jury found him guilty in October.

On November 30, 2018, a person flagged down a police officer and told them someone had been shot at the Hilltop Shopping Center in northwest Baltimore. When police arrived, they found 49-year-old Walter Paige with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Surveillance cameras and witness statements helped police identify Peck as the shooter,

