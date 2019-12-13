BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re wanting to get on the Ravens bandwagon and buy a Lamar Jackson jersey, you may have to look hard for one.
Many Ravens fans are reporting that Jackson jerseys in sizes S-XL are sold out in stores and online and may not be restocked in time for Christmas.
WJZ’s Paul Gessler was at Poor Boys Sports in Dundalk Friday, where the only no. 8 jerseys they had were in youth sizes.
Anything with Lamar on it is a hot seller, retailers say.
On NFLShop.com (Fanatics), they only have men’s jerseys in 3XL and women’s in small only.
Stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods are also out of popular sizes. Online you can buy a Nike’s men’s no. 8 jersey in only XL and 3XL.
Even if you can’t support Jackson, you can still show off your Ravens pride with other gear.
Fans are buying anything purple, lights for their yard and new gear with the AFC North title win on it, said Poor Boys owner Mike.
You must log in to post a comment.