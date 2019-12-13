Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Fatal overdoses in Harford County are down 44 percent so far in 2019, and overall crime is down as well, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.
As of Monday, there had been fatal 44 overdoses in the county in 2019 compared with 79 in the same period in 2018.
Total overdoses are also down 14 percent.
“While there is no way to say with absolute certainty that there is a direct correlation between the decrease in heroin overdoses and decrease in crime, we are confident in the statement that those suffering from heroin addiction will do almost anything to fulfill their addiction, which includes victimizing citizens of Harford County,” Gahler said.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.