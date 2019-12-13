RAVENS WINFan Excitement Continues To Build After Ravens Clinch AFC North
BELTSVILLE, Md.

BELTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police charged two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in November.

Police identified and charged 28-year-old Sebastion St. John and 22-year-old Raymond Thompsonin connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Samie Neil.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Powder Mill Road for a reported shooting where they found Neil in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on November 12 at 4:40 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neil and St. John were acquaintances, police said.

Detectives are still working to determine the motive behind the fatal shooting.

St. John and Thompson are held without bond  and both charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

