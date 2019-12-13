BELTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police charged two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in November.
Police identified and charged 28-year-old Sebastion St. John and 22-year-old Raymond Thompsonin connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Samie Neil.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Powder Mill Road for a reported shooting where they found Neil in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on November 12 at 4:40 p.m.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Neil and St. John were acquaintances, police said.
Two suspects in custody for Beltsville homicide in November. https://t.co/fP9Hb9foI0 pic.twitter.com/eGUBnQsqLn
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 13, 2019
Detectives are still working to determine the motive behind the fatal shooting.
St. John and Thompson are held without bond and both charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
