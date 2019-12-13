GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was arrested Thursday after police reportedly found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia at his home.
Otis William Gray, 35, is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance — marijuana, Xanax, MDMA and crack cocaine as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute — crack cocaine and Xanax.
Police said detectives learned someone in a home in the 300 block of Lori Drive in Glen Burnie may be dealing drugs. Police executed a search warrant on Thursday and found more than 66 grams of marijuana, 98 Xanax pills, nearly two grams of MDMA, just over four grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale and empty bads and more than $8,000 in cash.
Gray was arrested and taken to the northern district for processing.
You must log in to post a comment.