BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred on Friday, leaving two men dead and one injured.
Officers in north Baltimore responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for a reported shooting where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest at 12:08 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Less then an hour later, officers in south Baltimore responded to the 2000 block of Hollins Street for a reported shooting where they found a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds to the body at 12:56 a.m.
Both men were taken to area hospitals where the 55-year-old man died.
Anyone with information on this investigation should call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
