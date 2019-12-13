Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old Baltimore was charged in the September killing of Melissa West in Dundalk.
Ricky Raheem Charles of the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of West on September 21 in what police said stemmed from a road rage incident.
The 30-year-old woman was shot in the 500 block of Fairview Avenue.
Charles is being held without bail pending a hearing.
