Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The State Highway Administration is hoping to make driving a little easier for everyone through a partnership with Waze.
Drivers now have another way to navigate traffic incidents after SHA announced the partnership with Waze and their Connected Citizen Program on December 11.
The new partnership creates the following capabilities:
- Identifiable authoritative MDOT SHA incident notifications.
- Direct in app messaging to drivers to address any type of situation, including upcoming project work and even public meetings about future projects.
- Push notifications with information about a user’s favorite routes.
SHA can now send alerts to the app to notify drivers of traffic congestion, accidents, detours and road closures.
MDOT SHA urges motorists to never text while driving and only use devices hands-free.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.