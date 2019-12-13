RAVENS WINFan Excitement Continues To Build After Ravens Clinch AFC North
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Montgomery County woman.

Sydney Weinzierl Morse, 74, was last seen in Gaithersburg around 6 p.m. Friday. She is five-foot-four, weighs 110 pounds and has red hair and green eyes.

She was wearing a hooded gray sweatshirt and black leggings, officials said.

Sydney Weinzierl Morse. Credit: Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons

She drives a silver 2005 Infiniti FX35 SUV with Maryland license plate 2706M1.

Anyone who sees her should call Montgomery County Police at 301-279-8000 or 911.

