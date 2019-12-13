Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Suspended Baltimore Police Sergeant Ethan Newberg, who was indicted Thursday on dozens of counts of allegedly harassing citizens, was released from custody Friday after posting $200,000 bail.
Newberg, a 24-year-veteran of the police department, was in court Friday for a bail review hearing. He’s charged with 32 counts stemming from nine incidents in which he allegedly harassed and detained citizens without legal reason.
Newberg was arrested and suspended without pay following an incident in May in which he reportedly forcibly arrested a bystander who was commenting on the way Newberg was conducting a warrant check.
Online court records do not list a date for any future court appearances as of Friday evening.
