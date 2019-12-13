



Lamar Jackson and the Ravens aren’t satisfied with being just the AFC North champions, they are looking for two more titles to add to their record-breaking season.

Jackson made that clear Thursday night, when during a post-game interview he wore the newest Ravens merchandise in the Fanatics shop: a tee that reads “The North Is Not Enough.”

This is after he and other Ravens sported the “Nobody Cares, Work Harder” merch all season.

During the post-game press conference, Jackson said although he was happy to break Michael Vick’s record, there’s still more work to do.

“I’m going to cherish that forever, but we just gotta keep that going,” he said. “You know records are meant to be broken — like he said. I heard him say that. It’s an honor for me to do it.”

Jackson talked about how this year’s AFC North title clinch was different than last year.

“Two different teams, two different mindsets — but last year we worked so hard for that,” he said. “Our record was 4 and 5 and we lost one game on that run and people didn’t think our team would make it to the playoffs and we made it happen.”

Jackson blamed himself for the loss in the first round last year, “it’s my fault.”

He attributed the momentum this year to the brotherhood.

“We just gotta keep it going,” Jackson said.