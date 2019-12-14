BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city and fire officials are investigating after a partial building collapse in Federal Hill.
The Baltimore city Office of Emergency Management along with city firefighters responded to the building collapse in the unit block of East Forst Avenue Saturday morning.
Adjacent homes were evacuated as officials inspected the building.
.@BaltimoreFire continues to operate at this incident. MOEM Duty Officer is assisting in resource allocation and coordination between BCFD &@BaltimorePolice @bmoredhcd @bmorehabc @BaltimoreDPW @BmoreCityDOT @MyBGE. Expect traffic delays in the area. #BalTraffic #FederalHill pic.twitter.com/JLIIU9TClQ
— Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) December 14, 2019
The incident led to road closures and traffic delays in the area.
You must log in to post a comment.