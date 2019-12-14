  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city and fire officials are investigating after a partial building collapse in Federal Hill.

The Baltimore city Office of Emergency Management along with city firefighters responded to the building collapse in the unit block of East Forst Avenue Saturday morning.

Adjacent homes were evacuated as officials inspected the building.

The incident led to road closures and traffic delays in the area.

