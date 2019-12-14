  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFrosty the Snowman
    9:30 PMFrosty Returns
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:crash, Fallston, Harford County, Local TV, Talkers

FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — Two people, including a juvenile, were injured in a Fallston crash Saturday evening.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted it was investigating the single-vehicle collision off Connelly Road around 6:15 p.m.

The driver was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment. The juvenile passenger was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics via medivac.

No word on the level of injury.

Connely Road was closed until 7:25 p.m. as police investigated.

Comments