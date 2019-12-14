Comments
FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — Two people, including a juvenile, were injured in a Fallston crash Saturday evening.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted it was investigating the single-vehicle collision off Connelly Road around 6:15 p.m.
The driver was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment. The juvenile passenger was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics via medivac.
No word on the level of injury.
Connely Road was closed until 7:25 p.m. as police investigated.
You must log in to post a comment.