



Shopping for a good cause.

On Saturday, people were able to buy hand-made handbags sewn by several volunteers and all the proceeds will help women who in some instances are literally fighting for their lives.

With less than two weeks before Christmas, Ruth’s Closet in Owings Mills was a place to be for people who love handbags.

“We focus on luxury items. But we truly have a little bit of everything for everyone, including gifts like jewelry,” Kathleen Williams, manager of Ruth’s Closet, said.

It’s the 15th annual B-more Bags Trunk Show. The bags here are unlike anything you’ll see anywhere else.

Why? Because they’re made with donated designer material. Every bit of money earned here Saturday goes to a good cause.

“We call shopping at Ruth’s Closet and for B-more Bags guilt-free shopping,” said Terri Wurmser at B-More Bags project.

That good cause is the House of Ruth Maryland.

Since 1977, the organization has helped tens of thousands of women get out of abusive relationships. But they need money to do that.

So events like this help to pay for emergency shelter, the 24-hour help hotline and support for children who escape with their moms.

It’s all made possible by volunteers who sew — both women and men.

“It gives people like myself who no longer work for House of Ruth, but other B-more Bags volunteers who are skilled seamstresses a way to apply their talents in doing something that is both enjoyable, but so very meaningful,” Wurmser said.

Shopping to stop violence against women one bag at a time.

“We wanted to speak to the potential of survivors of intimate partner violence being able to be more once they found safety,” she added.

Ruth’s Closet and B-more Bags project collaborated for this very important fundraiser.

If you’d like to get more details about either organization, click over to http://hruth.Org/