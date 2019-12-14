Comments
Philadelphia, PA (WJZ)– President Donald Trump will attend Saturday’s annual Army vs Navy Football game for the second year in a row.
Philadelphia, PA (WJZ)– President Donald Trump will attend Saturday’s annual Army vs Navy Football game for the second year in a row.
The 120th edition between the two academies will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 3pm today.
President Trump is the 10th commander in chief to attend the contest which is likely to feature a lot of rain as well as salutes to service.
At 9-2 Navy is currently ranked 23rd in the nation while Army has a record of 5-7. Traditionally the President doesn’t root for one academy and will changes sides at halftime.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.