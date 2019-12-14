Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens tight end Nick Boyle and his wife Kristina welcomed a new addition.
The Baltimore Ravens announced the newest addition to the flock Saturday.
Congrats to the Boyles on the newest addition to the #RavensFlock! 💜
Via @nickboyle86 pic.twitter.com/7U7RRuA7Yk
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 14, 2019
Boyle made the announcement back in June.
At this time, the baby’s gender and name are unknown.
Congratulations came in from fellow players like Hayden Hurst who tweeted, “we’re uncles!”
We’re Uncles !!!! @Mandrews_81 https://t.co/N4YZreqCzF
— Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) December 14, 2019
Congrats to the Boyles!
