  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    7:30 PMOne Smile At A Time
    8:00 PMRudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
    9:00 PMFrosty the Snowman
    9:30 PMFrosty Returns
    View All Programs
Filed Under:baby, Baltimore News, Local TV, Nick Boyle, Ravens, Ravens Flock, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens tight end Nick Boyle and his wife Kristina welcomed a new addition.

The Baltimore Ravens announced the newest addition to the flock Saturday.

Boyle made the announcement back in June.

View this post on Instagram

👶🏻 Boyle on the way …

A post shared by Nick Boyle (@nboyle86) on

At this time, the baby’s gender and name are unknown.

Congratulations came in from fellow players like Hayden Hurst who tweeted, “we’re uncles!”

Congrats to the Boyles!

Comments