WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Actress Sally Field was arrested Friday during Jane Fonda’s weekly climate change protest outside the U.S. Capitol.
Field left with Capitol Police in handcuffs.
“Time to get out and scream loud, ’cause if you don’t do it, nobody else will,” she said ahead of the protest.
Join @sally_field and @WinonaLaduke in demanding a just transition with #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/JREMScWl6K
— Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 13, 2019
“I am a mother, I am a grandmother, the time is now,” Field said during a speech. “We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches and wonder, ‘What can we do?’ We can get out, we can do something.”
This is a possibility that is actually happening, we need to get out of our comfort zones now! – @sally_field #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/1qNEfRfn12
— Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 13, 2019
Field is among the artists that were honored at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 8.
The Kennedy Center Honors will air on WJZ Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.
Read more about Field’s arrest on CBS.
You must log in to post a comment.