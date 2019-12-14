  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Actress Sally Field was arrested Friday during Jane Fonda’s weekly climate change protest outside the U.S. Capitol.

Field left with Capitol Police in handcuffs.

“Time to get out and scream loud, ’cause if you don’t do it, nobody else will,” she said ahead of the protest.

“I am a mother, I am a grandmother, the time is now,” Field said during a speech. “We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches and wonder, ‘What can we do?’ We can get out, we can do something.”

Field is among the artists that were honored at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 8.

The Kennedy Center Honors will air on WJZ Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.

Read more about Field’s arrest on CBS. 

