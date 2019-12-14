BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sheila Dixon officially announced Saturday morning that she is running for mayor again.
The 65-year-old announced her run around 11 a.m. at the Ruth M. Kirk Recreation and Learning Center in the Franklin Square neighborhood.
“It took a lot for me to decide to get back into this race,” Dixon said. “For most people who know me I don’t like politics, I love service.”
Democrat Sheila Dixon on Saturday officially entered the race for the job she once held but gave up in 2010 as part of a plea deal for misappropriating about $500 in gift cards meant for needy families.
Dixon was found guilty of embezzling the gift cards nine years ago. She resigned as mayor and was on probation for four years. She could not seek office during that period.
She ran for the job in 2016, but lost in the primary to Pugh.
Others vying for the mayor’s office are Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott and former Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith.
Some Associated Press reporting was used in this story.
