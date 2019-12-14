Comments
The sun will be back on Sunday, with temps still a bit above average near 50 degrees.
Temperatures will drop close to freezing by Monday morning, as a batch of light precipitation moves towards the region.
For a few hours on Monday morning, some wet snow or some snow and sleet may fall across the region, but at this point, little to no accumulation is expected.
Further north, mainly in Southern Pennsylvania, an inch of snow is possible before a change to rain by mid-morning.
Rain and milder air will continue to move into the region, and by Tuesday, we will reach the mid 50’s once again. Colder, but drier air will follow for the rest of the week.
— Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.