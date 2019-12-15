  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Antonio Hudgins, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Middle River, Talkers

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man died overnight after he was found suffering trauma to the body, Baltimore County Police said Sunday.

Officers were called to the unit block of South Hawthorne Road in Middle River around 1:53 a.m. for a check location call. When they arrived, they found the man, Antonio Hudgins, suffering trauma to the body.

Police did not specify the exact nature of his injuries.

Medics were called to the scene and pronounced him dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

