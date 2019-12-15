BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christmas came early for more than 300 families in Baltimore thanks to strangers who decided to do their part to spread some holiday cheer.
For the 12th year, the Downtown Baltimore Family Alliance handed out free gifts to around 750 kids in the city.
“We know that there are many families in the city who work so hard and still can’t afford to get their kids what they really want for Christmas. This is such a great time of year for families who are able to support those families to come out and give back,” said Ellen Krouss with the Downtown Baltimore Family Alliance.
Four city schools served as the pick-up spot for those gifts on Friday and over the weekend.
Each toy was donated by a family who chose to adopt another family in need. In total, 25 donors stepped up to spread cheer this holiday season.
“It’s really many people from around Baltimore supporting one another, and we see this year over year,” Krouss said.
Thanks to the efforts of strangers, hundreds of Baltimore parents won’t have to worry about how they’ll put a gift under the tree for their child.
“They see those things on media, on their parents’ phones. They see the world out there and today a little bit of it comes to them and that’s special,” said Wolfe Street Academy Principal Mark Gaither.
