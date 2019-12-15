Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a vacant home in west Baltimore early Sunday morning, the city’s fire department said.
The fire broke out at a home in the 1300 block of West North Avenue. Firefighters found heavy flames throughout the three-story home.
#BCFD battled an early morning fire in the 1300 blk of W. North Ave. Heavy fire was visible throughout a 3-story vacant dwelling. No injuries reported & cause is under investigation @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/sANY5XwMO7
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) December 15, 2019
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
