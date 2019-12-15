  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a vacant home in west Baltimore early Sunday morning, the city’s fire department said.

The fire broke out at a home in the 1300 block of West North Avenue. Firefighters found heavy flames throughout the three-story home.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

