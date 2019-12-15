PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are doubling down on security in and around the area’s kosher markets in the wake of a shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey, that left six people, including two suspects, dead.
Two stores, including Seven Mile Market in Pikesville, will get additional surveillance days after the New Jersey shooting, which occurred at a kosher grocery store. A police detective and three people inside the store were killed, as were the two suspects.
Jersey City’s mayor called the shooting a targeted attack. It’s being investigated as a potential act of domestic terrorism fueled by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs.
In response to the shooting, Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka pushed for police camera towers to be put up at Seven Mile Market and Maven Market.
“No person should have to fear for their life at the grocery store, school, work, place of worship or anywhere in between,” Patoka wrote on Facebook. “I want to thank the Baltimore County Police Department and Chief Melissa Hyatt for your proactive response in the 2nd District of Baltimore County and beyond during this difficult time.”
Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jennifer Peach said the department is committed to making sure the Jewish community feels safe.
“Our precinct manager is in constant contact with members of the Jewish community, religious leaders, and any requests that we have we try to honor them as much as possible,” Peach said.
