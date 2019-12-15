Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community members came together Sunday night to celebrate a new mural in Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood.
Artist Donald Tyson El created the piece, which is on display near the intersection of Exeter and Bank streets.
Dozens came out to see the art, which was inspired by a picture on a wall in Tyson’s neighbor’s home.
The mural took nearly two months to finish. Work finished over the summer.
Tyson said it feels good to see people moved by his work, adding muralists don’t usually get a chance to talk to people about their art.
“This is the first time I’ve ever felt this feeling before,” he said. “It feels good.”
Tyson has also painted murals for a number of Baltimore restaurants.
