RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — One person was taken to a hospital after a gas leak led to exposure to carbon monoxide at a Baltimore County senior living facility Sunday morning, police said.
Officials were called to the complex in the 5100 block of Old Court Road in Randallstown just after 11:15 a.m. The building was evacuated while crews shut off the leak and ventilated the building.
Residents were allowed back inside a little more than a half-hour later, police said.
