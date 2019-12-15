Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 45-year-old Alabama man was sentenced Friday to six months of home detention as part of five years’ probation for making false statements regarding the hours he worked on a contract for the National Security Agency.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 45-year-old Alabama man was sentenced Friday to six months of home detention as part of five years’ probation for making false statements regarding the hours he worked on a contract for the National Security Agency.
Todd Andrew Leasure, of Orange Beach Alabama, had worked for an information technology company contracted by the NSA. Leasure repeatedly traveled from Floria to an NSA facility in Linthicum Heights for work.
Man Charged With Fraudulently Billing NSA For Contract Work
His plea agreement said that from February 2014 through February 2017, he submitted false timesheets claiming to have worked 607 hours more than he actually had, costing the NSA more than $150,000.
In addition to the probation and home detention, he was also sentenced to pay $150,001 in restitution.
You must log in to post a comment.