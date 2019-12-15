



Some wintry weather will be moving into parts of the state overnight Sunday into Monday morning, which may affect the morning commute.

A majority of Maryland will be affected by the wintry mix.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the state north and west of Baltimore overnight and into Monday, including all or portions of Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties. The National Weather Service said one to three inches of snow is possible along with as much as a tenth of an inch of ice.

Clouds will increase later Sunday evening with snow moving in around midnight. Light snow accumulation is expected before temperatures warm, changing the snow into freezing rain and sleet just ahead of the Monday morning commute.

A warm front will eventually lift across the region around 8 a.m. and precipitation will clear up in northern Maryland while southern Maryland will experience rain. This rain will move north later on in the day and continue off and on into Tuesday.

As for how much snow will fall, the vast majority of the WJZ viewing area will see accumulations of two inches or less. Parts of western Maryland, especially in higher elevations, could see four inches or more of snow.

Don’t expect that snow to last long, though; temperatures will climb to around 55 degrees on Tuesday.

Ahead of the latest wave of winter weather, the State Highway Administration has pre-treated roads with brine and plans to put more plows and trucks out Sunday night into Monday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.