Baltimore (WJZ) – Some wintry weather will be moving in overnight Sunday into Monday morning, which may affect some morning commutes.

A majority of Maryland will be affected by the wintry mix, which is forecast to go as far south as Cambridge, Maryland.

Clouds will increase later Sunday evening and around midnight there will be precipitation moving in. It will be cold enough that this precipitation will move in as snow, which will cause a light accumulation, before it will transition into freezing rain and some sleet around 6 a.m. Monday.

The forecast does show that the wintry mix will not amount to a lot, but it will be enough to affect the morning commute.

Most of Maryland will experience only a coating to two inches of snow, while the northwest from Frederick to Cumberland is forecast to have two to four inches of snow. From the west of Cumberland to Oakland, there is a chance of more than four inches of snow.

A warm front will eventually lift across the region around 8 a.m. and precipitation will clear up in northern Maryland while southern Maryland will experience rain. This rain will move north later on in the day and continue off and on into Tuesday.