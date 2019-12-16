COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man faces a number of charges stemming from multiple peeping tom incidents in College Park over the past month, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

Aaron Nysus, of Hyattsville, was arrested at his home Monday morning.

Police said Nysus is linked to a number of peeping tom incidents and break-ins, with the most recent happening December 7 in the 4300 block of Hartwick Road.

Officers were called to the building around 5:45 a.m. after a woman heard her front door opening but didn’t find anyone in her apartment.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Nysus had broken into her apartment and was checking the doors on 25 other apartments in the building. He went inside three apartments for several minutes, police said, all of which had people home at the time but none saw him.

After serving an arrest warrant Monday, detectives found items linking him to a break-in on November 17 in the 4000 block of Knox Road, police said.

Police said Nysus has been charged in similar incidents in the area seven times since October 2014 and was on probation for trespassing at the time of the latest break-ins.

He’s charged with five counts of trespassing/peeping tom and fourth-degree burglary.

He was released on $9,500 bond.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Nysus is asked to call police at 301-699-2601 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.