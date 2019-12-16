Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — An Aberdeen police officer isn’t letting a Grinch steal one family’s Christmas.
When someone vandalized the family’s holiday decorations, Officer Mowery bought new decorations to replace the ones that were damaged, the police department said.
To make it even more special, Mowery put up the new decorations in the middle of the night to surprise the two young boys who live in the home when they woke up.
“This is not the first time she has demonstrated an act of kindness that goes above and beyond the call of duty,” the police department said. “Officer Mowery does not seek recognition for her good deeds but we had to share.”
