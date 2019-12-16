  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore-Washington Parkway, BW Parkway, Darnell Bassett, DC, DC news, Fatal crash, Local TV, Talkers


GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced Monday to 4.25 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in a fatal crash on the BW Parkway in June.

Darnell Bassett, 24, pleaded guilty to the charge in September.

D.C. Man Pleads Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter In Connection With A Fatal BW Parkway Crash In June

According to a plea agreement, Bassett hit a DC police cruiser in the northeastern part of the district, then fled police onto the BW Parkway. During the pursuit, one of his tires blew out.

As he was taking a ramp onto Interstate 495, he veered into a painted safety zone between the ramp and the highway lanes, striking a Honda CR-V that was stopped on the side of the road, the plea agreement said. The Honda’s driver died as a result of the crash.

Bassett was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay 10,337 in restitution to cover the victim’s funeral and burial costs.

Comments

Leave a Reply