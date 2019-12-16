GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced Monday to 4.25 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in a fatal crash on the BW Parkway in June.
Darnell Bassett, 24, pleaded guilty to the charge in September.
According to a plea agreement, Bassett hit a DC police cruiser in the northeastern part of the district, then fled police onto the BW Parkway. During the pursuit, one of his tires blew out.
As he was taking a ramp onto Interstate 495, he veered into a painted safety zone between the ramp and the highway lanes, striking a Honda CR-V that was stopped on the side of the road, the plea agreement said. The Honda’s driver died as a result of the crash.
Bassett was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay 10,337 in restitution to cover the victim’s funeral and burial costs.