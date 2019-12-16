Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s city council Monday approved an ordinance renaming the Courthouse East Building after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s city council Monday approved an ordinance renaming the Courthouse East Building after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.
The ordinance to rename the building the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse was introduced in late October, a week and a half after Cummings died on October 17. The longtime congressman, who represented parts of Baltimore, Baltimore County and Howard County, was 68.
It now goes to Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s desk for a signature. Young is expected to sign the ordinance which he proposed the day after Cummings’ death.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, Key Democrat In Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Has Died At The Age Of 68
- Dozens Of Candidates Officially File In Special Election For Late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Seat
- Baltimore City Council Introduces Resolution To Rename Courthouse East After Elijah Cummings
- Mayor Jack Young Intends Move To Rename Courthouse East For Congressman Cummings
Thirty-two candidates are seeking to replace Cummings in the House of Representatives, including his widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, his predecessor Kweisi Mfume and Republican activist Kim Klacik.
A primary election is scheduled for February 4 and the general election is set for April 28.