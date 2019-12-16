WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County charged a 20-year-old man in an alleged road rage incident that led to a stabbing.
Jeremy Kalan Hill, of Baltimore, was charged in the Woodlawn stabbing.
According to police, the road rage stabbing occurred just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Coolridge Road and Channing Road.
Police said Hill was aggressively driving when he got involved in an incident with another driver. The driver confronted Hill at a stoplight. Hill tried to flee the confrontation, by hitting the door of the other driver’s vehicle.
The victim them followed Hill and tried to confront him again at Parallel Drive and Ingleside Avenue. It was during that confrontation, Hill allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body.
The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and is being treated for those wounds.
The passenger in the victim’s vehicle took pictures of the suspect’s license plate. Police used those photos to track down Hill.
Police watched Hill as he allegedly attempted to remove the license plates. Before he was able to leave, he was arrested.
