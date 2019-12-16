Comments
PITTSBURGH (WJZ) — Two Marylanders are among the 18 people being honored for risking their lives to save others.
Kyle Bowman, of Aberdeen, and Melissa Anne Lehew, of Darlington, are being awarded the Carnegie Medal — which is the highest honor for civilian heroism, according to the group that hands out the awards — for trying to rescue a 67-year-old man from a flooded road in Bel Air in August 2018.
The man, Daniel E. Samis, was stranded in his vehicle on the Broad Run Bridge due to flash flooding. Bowman and Lehew pulled up to the scene and used a rope to try to rescue Samis.
The quick-moving water swept Lehew over the bridge after she slipped and fell.
Bowman found Lehew’s body days later in a nearby quarry. Police recovered Samis’ body two days after floodwaters swept him away.