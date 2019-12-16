  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, bel air, Broad Run Bridge, Carnegie Award, civilian heroism, Daniel E. Samis, flash flooding, Kyle Bowman, Local TV, Melissa Anne Lehew, Talkers


PITTSBURGH (WJZ) — Two Marylanders are among the 18 people being honored for risking their lives to save others.

Kyle Bowman, of Aberdeen, and Melissa Anne Lehew, of Darlington, are being awarded the Carnegie Medal — which is the highest honor for civilian heroism, according to the group that hands out the awards — for trying to rescue a 67-year-old man from a flooded road in Bel Air in August 2018.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The man, Daniel E. Samis, was stranded in his vehicle on the Broad Run Bridge due to flash flooding. Bowman and Lehew pulled up to the scene and used a rope to try to rescue Samis.

Kyle Bowman and Melissa Lehew. Photo contributed.

The quick-moving water swept Lehew over the bridge after she slipped and fell.

Bowman found Lehew’s body days later in a nearby quarry. Police recovered Samis’ body two days after floodwaters swept him away.

Comments

Leave a Reply