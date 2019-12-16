  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s clear Lamamania is alive! Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the most Pro Bowl fan votes in the league.

Jackson had 704,699 votes, the Ravens report followed by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The fan vote counts for one-third when determining who’s on the Pro Bowl roster. Player and coach voting account for one-third each as well.

But seeing that Jackson was handing out multiple jerseys to opposing players last Thursday after the Ravens pummeled the Jets — the player vote could go his way too.

For weeks, Ravens fans and Jackson’s teammates have been suggesting the quarterback be named MVP!

Ravens report six other players also led their positions for the game as well including fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker.

