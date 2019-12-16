BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s clear Lamamania is alive! Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the most Pro Bowl fan votes in the league.
Jackson had 704,699 votes, the Ravens report followed by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
.@PRic508, Marshal Yanda, @Lj_era8, @Mandrews_81, @ZEUS__78, @jtuck9 and @marcuspeters ALL led their position groups in the AFC in fan voting for the #ProBowl❗️
Ravens received the MOST fan votes of any team❗️
Shoutout to the #RavensFlock❗️ pic.twitter.com/YUSmuz07PC
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 16, 2019
The fan vote counts for one-third when determining who’s on the Pro Bowl roster. Player and coach voting account for one-third each as well.
But seeing that Jackson was handing out multiple jerseys to opposing players last Thursday after the Ravens pummeled the Jets — the player vote could go his way too.
For weeks, Ravens fans and Jackson’s teammates have been suggesting the quarterback be named MVP!
Ravens report six other players also led their positions for the game as well including fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker.
