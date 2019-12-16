BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar-mania has taken hold of Baltimore — so much so, you can hardly find a Number 8 jersey on sale anywhere.
But a tweet from the Ravens’ official account seems to imply Lamar Jackson jerseys will be on sale when the team’s pop-up shop opens in Canton on Thursday.
The Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop is opening at Canton Crossing on Dec. 19!
Get custom apparel, AFC North champs gear, plus jerseys from players like Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Mark Andrews!
The tweet posted Monday evening teased jerseys from Jackson, Mark Ingram and Mark Andrews as some of the items that will be for sale.
In a news release, the team said items that are usually only available on gameday will be up for purchase.
The store will be open at The Shops at Canton Crossing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. between December 19 and 28, except December 24 when it closes at 4 p.m. and December 25 when it will be closed all day.