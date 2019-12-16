Comments
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WJZ/CBS News) — A Maryland gas station owner recently dug up his pumps and plugged into the future.
After 60 years as the local Takoma Park gas station, RS Automotive is the first in the country to fully convert to all-electric charging.
“I didn’t know that I was going to be the first, that was a big surprise you know,” owner Depeswar Doley said.
CBS News reports that less than two percent of cars are electric.
Doley said he’s not phased by the gamble he’s taking. Doley came to the U.S. 33 years ago with only $200 in his checking account and started the auto repair shop.
His daughter, Teresa, convinced him to take the challenge after the city approached him.
“I think climate change is one of the biggest issues we’re facing in America,” Teresa said.
Doley said his daughter told him he had to do.
